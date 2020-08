Armia recorded two assists in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 6.

Armia had an interesting playoff run -- he began with five scoreless outings in a bottom-six role. In his next five games, he scored three goals and added two helpers. The Finn added 27 shots on goal, a plus-5 rating and 10 hits. After reaching the 30-point mark for the first time in his career during the 2019-20 regular season, Armia seems poised to challenge for a top-six role next year.