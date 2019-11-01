Canadiens' Joel Armia: Assist on game-tying goal
Armia picked up an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Armia has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners in October, producing six goals, three assists and 31 hits in 11 games. The 26-year-old winger's career high for points is 29, set in 2017-18, but a productive top-six role in the Canadiens' dangerous offense could lift Armia to new heights.
