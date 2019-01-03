Armia (knee) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Canucks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Armia is slated to work on the third line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi after missing nearly two months due to a knee issue. The 25-year-old got off to a strong start prior to the injury, posting seven points -- three goals and four assists -- through 15 contests. Although it's a small sample size, the rate would have put him on pace for the biggest output of his career.