Canadiens' Joel Armia: Back in action Thursday
Armia (knee) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Canucks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Armia is slated to work on the third line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi after missing nearly two months due to a knee issue. The 25-year-old got off to a strong start prior to the injury, posting seven points -- three goals and four assists -- through 15 contests. Although it's a small sample size, the rate would have put him on pace for the biggest output of his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...