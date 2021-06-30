Armia (not injury related) will play in Wednesday's Game 2 clash with the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports, though coach Luke Richardson officially labeled him a game-time call.

After sitting out Game 1 due to his placement in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Armia will jump back into his fourth-line role for Game 2, replacing Jake Evans. It was a quite semifinal round for Armia as he managed just one point in six games versus Vegas but he did still manage to put up 13 shots and dish out 18 hits, giving him a decent fantasy floor.