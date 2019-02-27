Armia scored an even-strength goal on four shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over Detroit.

With the even-strength tally, Armia was able to push his point total up to 14 in just 39 games. The 25-year-old has racked up 2.6 shots per game, which suggests that more goals could be on the way. On the flip side, Armia has averaged just :12 of power-play ice time in his last five games, which limits his fantasy potential.