Canadiens' Joel Armia: Bags assist in return to action
Armia finished Thursday's 2-0 win over Vancouver with an assist.
Armia missed 25 games with a knee injury but wasted little time making an impact in his return, assisting on Montreal's opening and eventual game-winning goal. With eight points in 16 games, the Finnish winger, in terms of points per game, is enjoying the best campaign of his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...