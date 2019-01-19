Canadiens' Joel Armia: Big night in Columbus
Armia scored two goals in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Tomas Tatar scored the Habs' first two goals of the evening, and then Armia put the game away with two late tallies in the third period, one of them into an empty net. The 25-year-old now has three goals and five points through nine games since returning from a nearly two-month absence due to a knee injury, a pace he might be able to keep up in the second half if he can stay healthy.
