Canadiens' Joel Armia: Breaks out with three points
Armia scored twice on four shots and added one assist with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo.
Armia was held without a point through Montreal's first three games before striking for a short-handed goal and a power-play goal five-and-a-half minutes apart in the first period Wednesday. He also picked up an assist on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's third-period tally. The 26-year-old scored only 13 goals in 57 games a year ago but was one of Montreal's ice time leaders Wednesday and is taking a regular shift on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.