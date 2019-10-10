Armia scored twice on four shots and added one assist with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Armia was held without a point through Montreal's first three games before striking for a short-handed goal and a power-play goal five-and-a-half minutes apart in the first period Wednesday. He also picked up an assist on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's third-period tally. The 26-year-old scored only 13 goals in 57 games a year ago but was one of Montreal's ice time leaders Wednesday and is taking a regular shift on the power play.