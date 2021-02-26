Armia scored twice in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Armia began the game on the fourth line, and he netted the opening tally at 13:45 of the first period. Less than four minutes later, he scored again while filling in for Josh Anderson (undisclosed) on the second line. Armia hadn't posted a point in six games since returning from a concussion, so this was a much-needed return to the scoresheet -- and against his former team to boot. The 27-year-old has four goals, seven points and a plus-10 rating in 12 contests this year, but he's only gotten on the scoresheet in three games.