Canadiens' Joel Armia: Career high in goals
Armia potted a goal in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.
Armia picked up the rebound off his own shot, and although he was below the goal line, he fired a shot off Edward Pasquale's mask and into the net to tie the game 2-2. The 25-year-old now has a career-high 13 goals with two of those coming on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...