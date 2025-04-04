Armia logged an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Armia ended his 11-game point drought when he helped out on Nick Suzuki's empty-net goal in the third period. During that slump, Armia went minus-6 with just five shots on net, four hits and three blocked shots. He's been a regular in the lineup this season, earning 26 points over 74 contests. It's his most games played in seven years with the Canadiens, and he's also earned his highest point total since 2019-20 (30). The winger has added 86 hits, 32 blocked shots, 99 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 2024-25 while mainly playing in the bottom six.