Armia (hand) is closing in on a return to the lineup, but he won't be available for Wednesday's clash with Chicago.

Armia is clearly ahead of schedule in his recovery, as he was initially expected to be sidelined until after Montreal's bye week, which ends Jan. 26. Once he's given the green light, the 26-year-old Finn, who's picked up 21 points in 35 games this campaign, will return to a middle-six role as well as a spot on one of the Canadiens' power-play units.