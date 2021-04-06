Armia has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol but will need more time before returning, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Armia has been away from the team for more than two weeks. He'll need to ease back into action. Interim coach Dominique Ducharme said that Armia needs "a considerable amount of conditioning" before returning to the lineup. While that doesn't provide a definitive timeline, it sounds like he won't be back until the weekend, at the earliest. The Canadiens could certainly use Armia back to add depth at right wing, as Brendan Gallagher is expected to miss multiple weeks with a broken thumb.