Canadiens' Joel Armia: Considered week-to-week
Armia (hand) was labeled week-to-week by coach Claude Julien on Friday.
At a minimum, Armia figures to miss the team's three-game road trip due to his hand issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched six points in his previous seven contests. In order to make room on the 23-man roster for Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion), the team will almost certainly designate Armia for injured reserve shortly.
