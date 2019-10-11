Canadiens' Joel Armia: Continues to rake
Armia opened the scoring for the Canadiens in Thursday's 4-2 home loss to the Red Wings.
Armia littered the box score with a three-point effort in Buffalo on Tuesday, and his slick wrist shot off the draw versus the Wings resulted in his third goal of the season. Daily fantasy poolies who went back to the well on the third-line winger look pretty smart right now. Armia will try to stay hot against the defending champion Blues on Saturday.
