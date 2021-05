Armia scored a goal on five shots and had three hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Armia's second-period goal brought Montreal back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game entering the third period. It was his seventh goal of the season. Injuries have forced him to move up to the second line, where he's skating with more gifted offensive performers, like Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli.