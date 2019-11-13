Canadiens' Joel Armia: Cooling off
Armia had three shots on net and finished minus-1 in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
Armia has cooled off after a blistering start to the season. The 26-year-old Finn lit the lamp six times over the first nine games but has failed to score in the last seven contests. He's never been a big scorer -- the 13 goals he scored in 2018-19 being a season high -- so think of this goal-less run as a market correction.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.