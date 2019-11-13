Armia had three shots on net and finished minus-1 in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Armia has cooled off after a blistering start to the season. The 26-year-old Finn lit the lamp six times over the first nine games but has failed to score in the last seven contests. He's never been a big scorer -- the 13 goals he scored in 2018-19 being a season high -- so think of this goal-less run as a market correction.