Armia had one shot, one hit and two penalty minutes over 14:01 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Florida.

What had been a close game turned Florida's way after Armia's offensive-zone roughing penalty that led to the Panthers' game-winning goal. Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and Arpon Basu of The Athletic characterized the penalty has "dumb" and "brutal," respectively, and wondered why it didn't cost the veteran ice time -- Armia took normal shifts following the momentum-swinging infraction. When asked how to address a costly penalty, Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis said, "Conversation, it's got to be corrected. It can't happen. Ice time. There's many ways to address it, but it's got to be addressed." The penalty was not addressed immediately Saturday but could lead to less ice time going forward for Armia, who has one point (a goal) over the last 10 games.