Armia is considered day-to-day after sitting out Monday's practice.

Armia should be available for Opening Night on Oct. 11 versus Toronto, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. The 30-year-old Armia earned seven goals, seven assists, 69 shots on net and 37 hits in 43 appearances last campaign. He is expected to occupy a bottom-six spot in the lineup this season.