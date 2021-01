Armia suffered a concussion in Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Claude Julien relayed the injury news in his postgame press availability. Armia was injured late in the third period on a Tyler Myers headshot. It's unclear how long Armia will be sidelined, but it's likely Corey Perry will enter the lineup in a bottom-six role during his absence. Armia had four points (two goals, two helpers) in the game prior to suffering the concussion.