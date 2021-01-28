Armia (concussion) did not skate Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Armia, who missed Montreal's most recent game, skated solo following Tuesday's practice, offering a hint of hope he was on the way back. Head coach Claude Julien could not provide any more information on Armia, and added that he doesn't plan to provide daily updates on the forward's condition. Armia is expected to miss Thursday's home opener against Calgary, so expect Corey Perry to fill in at right wing on the third line.