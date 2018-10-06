Canadiens' Joel Armia: Doing it all for Habs

Armia had a forward-high 18:50 of ice time, including minutes on both special-team units, in Wednesday's season-opening loss to Toronto.

Armia also logged four shots on net and a team-high five hits. He's beginning the season as a top-six forward and should establish new career benchmarks for playing time and shots, if he remains healthy. Armia skated on the second line Wednesday along with fellow Finn Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin.