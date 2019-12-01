Armia scored a goal on nine shots along with four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Armia potted his ninth goal just 19 seconds into the game. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound winger was dominant at times, the type of game that had reporters asking head coach Claude Julien why Armia doesn't show this side more often. "When he decides to dominate a game, he's certainly capable of doing it," Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette after the game. "He almost won it for us there in the last few seconds. He's so strong on the puck and he's got good hands and he's got a great shot. So we need him right now to be that player on a nightly basis. So hopefully he builds off of that." Armia has 14 points through 24 games, putting him on pace to better his career high of 29 points in 79 games with the Jets in 2017-18.