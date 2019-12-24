Canadiens' Joel Armia: Exits Monday's game
Armia (upper body) is out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's unclear how Armia suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second period. The team will roll with 11 forwards for the rest of the contest, and look for Brendan Gallagher to get a bump up to the first power-play unit. Expect an update on Armia's status ahead of Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.