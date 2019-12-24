Armia (upper body) is out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear how Armia suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second period. The team will roll with 11 forwards for the rest of the contest, and look for Brendan Gallagher to get a bump up to the first power-play unit. Expect an update on Armia's status ahead of Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.