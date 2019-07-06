Canadiens' Joel Armia: Files for arbitration
Armia filed for arbitration ahead of Friday's deadline.
Armia collected 23 points in 57 contests with the Canadiens in 2018-19. The Finn must now work with Montreal on a long-term deal or risk having his fate decided by a neutral third party.
