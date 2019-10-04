Armia had five shots on goal and two hits over 16:41 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Armia's night included 1:54 of power-play ice time, and while he didn't make it to the scoresheet, the 26-year-old was partially responsible for Tomas Tatar's unassisted second-period goal while Montreal skated a man up. His harassment following a lost faceoff in the offensive zone led to sloppy clearing attempt that Tatar pounced on for the Habs' first goal. Armia is not known for his sniping skills, but his spot on one of Montreal's power-play unit could be of use in some fantasy leagues.