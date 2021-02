Armia (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with the Leafs, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Armia missed the team's last seven contests due to his concussion but could get back on the ice Wednesday. In his previous two outings, the winger garnered two goals and three helpers and will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off. If he does play, it would likely come at the expense of Jake Evans.