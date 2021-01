Armia posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

The assist was Armia's first point in four outings this year. It's been a tough readjustment to bottom-six duty for the Finn, who enjoyed all-situations usage and 17:14 of ice time per game last year. With the slow start, Armia will be a long-shot to match the 30 points in 58 games he had in 2019-20. He's produced seven hits, four shots and a plus-3 rating this season.