Canadiens' Joel Armia: Has coach's confidence
Armia had a team-high six shots along with four hits and 5:52 of power-play ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
Armia is among Montreal's shot leaders, tied for second with 2.7 shots per game, but he gets an inordinate amount of power-play time for a player without a man-advantage goal in 211 career games. He's averaging a career-high 2:32 of PPTOI/G and was on the ice when Montreal had a golden opportunity -- a power play that extended into the overtime stanza -- while Brendan Gallagher, Andrew Shaw and Jesperi Kotkaniemi sat on the bench. Coach Claude Julien cited Armia's big body and ability to retrieve pucks to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, which is true, but his track record on the power play doesn't support the decision to have him out there in a 4-on-3 situation.
