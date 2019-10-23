Armia (lower body) did not practice Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Armia was removed from the ice during warmups prior to Saturday's win over the Blues and hasn't practiced or played since. Head coach Claude Julien did not have an update on Armia's condition. Nick Cousins filled in for him at right wing on the third line during practice as the Canadiens prepare for Thursday's home match against the Sharks.