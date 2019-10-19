Canadiens' Joel Armia: Hurt in warmups
Armia suffered a lower-body injury in warmups and won't play Saturday against St. Louis, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Armia will be replaced by Jordan Weal. Montreal has a quick turnaround with another game Sunday in Minnesota, so expect further word on Armia's status to surface prior to that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.