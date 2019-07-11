Armia agreed to a two-year, $5.2 million contract with the Canadiens on Thursday.

Armia filed for arbitration last week, but after a career-best season in 2018-19, Montreal was motivated to secure the wing on a new deal before it came to that. Armia scored a career-high 13 goals and added 10 assists for a total of 23 points.

More News
Our Latest Stories