Armia (upper body) will travel with the club for its upcoming four-game road trip, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports Tuesday.

Armia is far from guaranteed to get into a game during the trip but it's certainly a step in the right direction. In order to clear space for Armia under the 23-man roster limit, the Habs would need to make a corresponding move, which could see Michael Pezzetta or Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body) sent down to the minors. Whenever Armia does return to action, he should be in the mix for power-play minutes even if he doesn't get a top-six role.