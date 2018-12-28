Armia (lower body) practiced with teammates for the first time since suffering a right knee injury Nov. 6, Dan Braverman of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Armia then joined his teammates on the flight to Florida and will be in the house for Friday night's game against the Panthers. The forward is nearing his targeted return date and could suit up at some point over this weekend's three-game road odyssey.

