Armia had an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over a season-high 18:25 of ice time in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Jake Evans' lower-body injury prompted line changes, which included Kirby Dach dropping to second-line center while Armia logged TOI with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the top line. The trio combined for Caufield's game-winning tally midway through the third period. The 29-year-old forward has just seven points over 32 games, but four have come in the last six contests.