Armia scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Armia helped the Canadiens erase a 2-0 deficit, tying the game at 2-2 with just under seven minutes left in the second period. It was his 12th goal of the season, already just one away from matching the career-high 13 he scored in 57 games last season.

