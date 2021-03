Armia (COVID-19 protocols) has been placed on the Canadiens' non-roster list, CapFriendly reports.

Armia landed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, and his subsequent placement on the non-roster list suggests he could be facing an extended absence. Another update on the 27-year-old winger, who's picked up 10 points in 24 games this campaign, should surface whenever he clears the league's virus protocols. For now, he can be considered out indefinitely.