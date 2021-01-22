Armia left Thursday's game against the Canucks after a headshot from Tyler Myers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

The play occurred late in the third period with the Canadiens already ahead 6-3. Myers received a match penalty, while Armia went immediately to the locker room, likely to undergo concussion protocols. Armia was having the best game of his career before the hit -- he scored twice and assisted on both of Tyler Toffoli's goals in the contest. The four-point effort was the first of Armia's career, but the greater concern for the 27-year-old is his health. An update on his status should be available prior to Saturday's third straight game versus the Canucks.