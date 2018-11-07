Canadiens' Joel Armia: Leaves with lower-body issue
Armia exited Tuesday's game versus the Rangers with a lower-body injury and won't return, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Armia logged 10:44 and three shots on goal before leaving the game. If It's unclear how significant the injury is, but if he can't play Thursday versus the Sabres, expect Nikita Scherbak to enter the fold and Artturi Lehkonen to return to the power play.
