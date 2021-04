Armia scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Armia gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 18:24 of the first period, but Andrew Mangiapane retied the game just a minute later. The 27-year-old Armia has six goals, 12 points, 54 shots on net and 63 hits through 30 contests. The Finn will likely continue to draw a middle-six assignment.