Armia scored a power-play goal, had two shots on net and delivered two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Armia scored his team-high fourth goal and second on the power play. He's been an early contributor to a power-play unit that has produced goals in six of the first seven games, a stark difference from the 2018-19 version that ranked 30th in the NHL. He's not been known for his offense, but Armia has scored on 22.2 percent of his shots and is getting a career-high 3:00 while the Habs are a man up.