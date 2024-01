Armia had an assist, three shots and one hit over 18:16 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Armia smartly took advantage of an ill-timed New Jersey line change, sending a stretch pass to Sean Monahan, who worked a 2-on-1 that resulted in a Joshua Roy tally. It was the first assist of the season for Armia, who has four points over the last seven games.