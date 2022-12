Armia was deployed on the first line in Friday's 4-2 loss to Dallas. He had one shot on goal, two hits and one blocked shot over 13:37 of ice time.

Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis juggled the lines and put struggling wingers Armia and Jonathan Drouin on a line with top center Nick Suzuki. The trio did not contribute on either of the Canadiens' goals, and Armia is stuck at three points over 23 games.