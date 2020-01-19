Canadiens' Joel Armia: Matches career high
Armia scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vegas. He added one hit and one block while finishing minus-1 over 17:48 of ice time.
A goal that was originally credited to defenseman Brett Kulak was changed to Armia, who finished off a hopeful Montreal start, scoring the home team's third goal of the first period and giving the Habs a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. It was Armia's 13th goal in 37 games, matching the career high he set last season in 57 games. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Armia appears to be fulfilling the potential the Sabres saw in the Finn when making him a first-round selection in 2011. He's averaging a career high in overall ice time (17:03) and power-play minutes (2:06) while using that big frame (96 hits, team-high 2.6 per game) to dominate opponents.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.