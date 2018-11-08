Canadiens' Joel Armia: MRI results pending

Armia (lower body) and the Canadiens are waiting for the results of the winger's MRI.

Armia's already been ruled out for Thursday night's home game against the Sabres, but when it comes to a concrete return timeline for the depth scorer, a lot hinges on the results of the latest medical report. Either way, this news won't affect many fantasy owners since Armia's widely considered a replacement-level commodity as the owner of seven points through 15 games this season.