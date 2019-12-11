Armia had a goal and an assist along with two shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Armia continues what has been the most productive season of his career. The two-point night gives him 11 goals and 17 points through 29 games, putting him on pace to blow away existing career benchmarks (13 goals, 29 points). The 26-year-old Finn has picked up the pace the last three weeks, posting seven points (five goals, two assists) over the last 11 games despite a shifting cast of linemates.