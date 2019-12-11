Canadiens' Joel Armia: Multi-point effort in win
Armia had a goal and an assist along with two shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Armia continues what has been the most productive season of his career. The two-point night gives him 11 goals and 17 points through 29 games, putting him on pace to blow away existing career benchmarks (13 goals, 29 points). The 26-year-old Finn has picked up the pace the last three weeks, posting seven points (five goals, two assists) over the last 11 games despite a shifting cast of linemates.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.