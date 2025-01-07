Armia recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Armia ended his longest dry spell since the start of December (three games) with a helper on Kaiden Guhle's second-period tally. While he started the season without much offense, Armia has turned things around over the last couple of months to become a decent depth scorer. He has a total of seven goals, 19 points, 58 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-4 rating over 40 appearances. He's reached the 30-point mark just once in his career in 2019-20, but he's on pace to surpass that mark if he can stay healthy and productive in the second half of 2024-25.