Armia produced an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

Armia put a puck toward the front of the net, and in the ensuing scramble, Jesperi Kotkaniemi buried the Canadiens' only goal of the game. The 27-year-old Armia has two assists in as many games to open the postseason. The Finn continues to hold a second-line role despite often playing in the bottom six during the regular season.