Armia (concussion) rotated in at right wing on the third line during Tuesday's practice but is not expected to play Wednesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Armia and Corey Perry worked on the third line, but it was Perry on the top power-play unit during practice, which is an indication that Armia will not return Wednesday against Toronto. If Armia is not active, it will be the eighth consecutive game missed.