Canadiens' Joel Armia: Nets eighth goal
Armia scored a goal on five shots along with one hit and a minor penalty in Thursday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.
In a back-and-forth affair at Bell Centre, Armia tied the game, 3-3, midway through the second period with a wicked wrist shot. It was his eighth goal of the season but just the second over the last 14 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.